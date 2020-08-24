Former Councillor and Mayor of Havering Ivor Cameron passes away

Former Councillor and Mayor of Havering Ivor Cameron has died. Mr Cameron was first elected to the council in 1990, representing Hacton Ward for 16 years until standing down at the May 2006 elections. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Ivor — borough mayor between 1996-1997 — was first elected in 1990, representing Hacton Ward for 16 years until standing down in May 2006.

The councillor worked in a number of departments, including corporate services, development and transportation, education, environment, licensing and governance.

He represented Havering on the Hornchurch Housing Trust, and in 1996 was awarded a Paul Harris fellowship by the president of Dagenham Rotary Club for services to the community.

Current leader Cllr Damian White said: “We are all deeply saddened by this news.

“On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to send my deepest sympathies and best wishes to Ivors’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.”

Cllr White added that Ivor’s “personable approach to public service” was key to improving the lives of many Havering residents, with his “dedication and commitment to the borough” never to be forgotten,