Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

PUBLISHED: 10:30 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 03 April 2019

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Chirag Amin

An Elm Park road was closed this morning after an “electrical explosion” sent a manhole cover flying through the air.

Police and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were initially called at 8.04am today (Tuesday, April 2) to the smell of gas coming from a property at the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way.

An LFB spokeswoman said firefighters went to the incident and it was found to be an “electrical shortage from a manhole cover at pavement level”.

The road was initially closed, and police were at the scene to deal with traffic management, however the road reopened at 10.05am.

Chirag Amin, 38, who lives opposite where the explosion happened told the Recorder: “I heard a loud bang and the man hole cover flew up in the air.

“It damaged our neighbours car, but everyone is okay.

“It could have injured someone if they had been walking past though, but fortunately no-one was.

“I know lots of children take a shortcut to school that way, and what is usually a one minute walk was a 10 minute one.

“At least they had a valid excuse if they were late this morning!”

