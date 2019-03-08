Poll

‘Use it or lose it’: Havering residents react to concerns over future of Romford Debenhams store

Romford residents have taken to Facebook to express their concerns about the future of the Debenhams store. Picture: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Romford residents have spoken out on social media after the future of the Debenhams store in Romford was put in doubt after the company was placed into administration.

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 9) the retailer’s lenders seized control of the company, and the move is expected to trigger store closures and job losses.

As part of a wider restructuring around 50 outlets could shut via a Company Voluntary Arrangement, however at the moment the future of the store in Romford town centre is unknown.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley holds a 30 per cent stake in the company, and yesterday called the administration a “national scandal” and called for the process to be reversed.

Romford residents were equally as shocked by the news, and were hoping for the best, with regards to the future of the store in Market Place.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, who has torn into Debenhams executives, accusing the board "falsehoods and denials" after tabling a £150 million rescue offer. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley, who has torn into Debenhams executives, accusing the board "falsehoods and denials" after tabling a £150 million rescue offer. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Sherry Richardson said: “My favourite and most used store in Romford. Would be a huge loss to the shopping centre if it goes and it’s the best store at Christmas. It’s so festive with lots of deals.”

Irene Lily Eagling said: “Romford needs Debenhams. Always a port of call when in town.”

Linda Evans added: “Use it or lose it. Simple. So many people ordering online now, before long all shops will close. This is what technology has done and laziness.”

Janet Shaw said: “Haven’t been in the Romford Debenhams for years, but I am sad that it is in administration, maybe the stores are all far too big and have too much variety which would be better sold online.

“Most of the big stores in Romford have closed down now.”

Tracey Jaqueline Tallintire said: “It would be the end of Romford I love Debenhams.”

Kate Sutherland added: “Such a shame. Always loved the store - cheaper than John Lewis but better quality and range than BHS. I feel sorry for all the staff.”

Laura Jane Munden said: “You can all stop panicking Romford won’t be shutting and I’d hardly call it expensive! Unless you only shop at Primark then I guess it is.

“And we have cleared the top floor to cut business rates and it’s going to be used for something else.

Laura Keyworth added: “Could be a way of reducing the housing crisis? Knock old, unused shops down and build houses. It won’t happen but it’s a nice thought.”

Let us know your thoughts, would the Romford store be missed if it went? Email liam.coleman@archant.co.uk or call 0208 477 3826