Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Residents are settling into a new housing development in Harold Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil are one of the first tenants to move into the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil are one of the first tenants to move into the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Deputy leader of Havering Council, councillor Robert Benham welcomed tenants into the new development at Tayberry Court, Briar Road.

The homes were developed as part of the council's strategy to develop smaller sites directly through the £2.7million retained Right to Buy receipts from previous sales of council houses and an additional £8.5m of Housing Revenue Account (HRA) funding.

One of the first people to move in was Mary Colepil from Maygreen Crescent.

She has lived there for five years, however due to recent ill-health, her circumstances have changed and she needed a home that would be accessible for her to use a wheelchair.

"Maygreen Crescent just wasn't suitable for me anymore, so this property will make life much easier," said Mary.

"I'm really looking forward to moving in!"

Mary and her husband Martin viewed the property with their two daughters.

You may also want to watch:

There were a small number of changes that need to be made to fully meet her needs, but Mary said she is keen to get in there quickly.

The Briar Road scheme started in spring 2017 and included the demolition of a small parade of shops, the flats above and some nearby properties.

Now, 10 shared ownership houses - four three bedroom homes and six two bedroom homes - stand in its place.

There are also 36 flats, of which five are wheelchair accessible.

In addition, the site has two shop units which will shortly be available for lease, and 88 parking spaces, seven of which are disabled access only.

Havering Council says all the flats are available at affordable rent and the houses are low cost home ownership.

Councillor Benham said: "I'd like to warmly welcome Mary and her husband Martin and all the other new tenants to their new council homes and wish them every happiness here.

"By making better use of smaller sites like this one in Briar Road, we can deliver around a further 500 new homes for Havering residents.

"This is in addition to the plans to create more than 7,000 new homes, which is one of the largest number in London."