Cranham by-election: Residents invited to vote for their next Cranham councillor
PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 May 2019
April Roach
Residents have until 10pm tonight to vote for who they think will best represent Cranham at Havering Council.
Councillor Clarence Barrett was the leader of the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group and had been a councillor for 12 years after being voted in 2006. He passed away in March this year.
A poll is taking place today (Thursday, May 9) for the six candidates running for Clarence's position.
Cranham residents will be able to choose between the following candidates:
Peter Caton - Green Party candidate
Thomas Patrick Clarke - Liberal Democrat
Adam Ed Curtis - Labour Party
Ben Christopher Sewell - The Conservative Party Candidate
Linda Joy Van den Hende - Upminster and Cranham Residents Association
Ben Albert John Buckland - UKIP Make Brexit Happen candidate
For more information visit Havering Council's website to find out how to make your vote.