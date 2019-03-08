Search

Cranham by-election: Residents invited to vote for their next Cranham councillor

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 May 2019

The candidates running in the Cranham by-election.

The candidates running in the Cranham by-election.

April Roach

Residents have until 10pm tonight to vote for who they think will best represent Cranham at Havering Council.

Councillor Clarence Barrett was the leader of the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group and had been a councillor for 12 years after being voted in 2006. He passed away in March this year.

A poll is taking place today (Thursday, May 9) for the six candidates running for Clarence's position.

Cranham residents will be able to choose between the following candidates:

Peter Caton - Green Party candidate

Thomas Patrick Clarke - Liberal Democrat

Adam Ed Curtis - Labour Party

Ben Christopher Sewell - The Conservative Party Candidate

Linda Joy Van den Hende - Upminster and Cranham Residents Association

Ben Albert John Buckland - UKIP Make Brexit Happen candidate

For more information visit Havering Council's website to find out how to make your vote.

