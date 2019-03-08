Have your say on plans to transform Bridge Close in Romford

Artist impression of what Bridge Close could look like. Picture: First Base Limited. Archant

Residents are invited to take part in the next stage of a public consultation on plans for the Bridge Close Industrial Estate in Romford Town Centre.

Havering Council, in a joint venture with First Base, an urban regeneration specialist and Savills Investment Management, is planning to redevelop Bridge Close by delivering new homes, a primary school, health services and community facilities.

Following previous consultations on the plans in November and September, residents will have two more opportunities to share their views at a two-day public exhibition.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “Havering residents are at the heart of everything we do so it's always good to hear directly from local people and businesses.

“The regeneration of Bridge Close will open up this part of Romford town centre for the whole community to enjoy; with the revival of the River Rom, new homes and community facilities.

“I encourage everyone to come along and have their say on how the plans will be developed.”

The first consultation will take place on Saturday, May 11 at The Brewery in Romford, outside the old Vue Cinema Box Office from 10am to 4pm.

On Tuesday, May 14, residents can also view the proposals at the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre in Waterloo Road, Romford, from 4pm to 7pm.

A spokesman at First Base added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who attended the consultation events in 2018 and we look forward to showcasing the emerging plans to the community at the upcoming exhibition.

“Following the exhibition our project team will take the time to review all of the comments and feedback we receive to ensure that they can be taken into account as the plans continue to progress in the coming months.”