Residents’ families in ‘distress’ over ‘bad timing’ of Cranham nursing home closure

Cranham Court will be closing in three months. Picture: Google Google

The closure of a nursing home has been criticised for bad timing and causing “distress” for families.

Residents at Cranham Court Nursing Home have been told they have three months to move out.

A spokesperson for Cranham Court Nursing Home, said: “We are now working with all the relevant authorities to find residents a suitable new home that will meet their individual needs, and in which they will be happy.

“This decision follows an in-depth review into the long-term sustainability of the home in which we concluded that Cranham Court requires significant renovation works to meet the high standards our residents deserve and expect.

“In particular, the recent coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for modernisation works to help us continue to meet heightened infection prevention and control standards, and to improve the current layout of the home which makes it challenging for residents with mobility issues to move around freely.

“We have therefore made the decision to close the home and plan to reinvest in the site to create a new entity that is fit for purpose.”

The home said no resident will be moved from the home until a suitable new care home is found

Cathy Newman, whose mother lived at the home said: “This has been a very sad and distressing situation for all involved.

“These residents did not deserve to be evicted like this under these current circumstances. The families do not deserve this added stress under these circumstances.

“Being out of control in the care of your loved ones in normal times is distressing. Let alone now when nothing is normal and anxiety is already high. It takes you to living daily beyond an acceptable level of stress and has sent my sisters and I into a heightened state of anxiety and distress, along with many other families I am sure.

“The timing of this whole debacle and the manner it has been undertaken has been uncaring and traumatic. Not words that should be associated in any way to the care and provision for elderly and sick people.”

Denise Burley with family also at the home agreed: “This is not only at very short notice, but all of this in a lockdown and pandemic.

“We are unable to view any homes, and reliant on social services for help. I’m disgusted at the situation that we find our parents in.”

Councillor for Upminster, Gillian Ford said: “This is devastating news for the individuals and families, especially just before Christmas. The rationale and arguments as to why it is closing become insignificant compared to the need to find alternative homes for our vulnerable.

“The individual and family members have the ultimate choice as to where a family member lives.”

The Holmes Group also closed the Brentwood care home, Sycamore Court, in May.