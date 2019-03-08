Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Works to install a walkway across a busy Romford road are expected to start in November six years after residents first campaigned for the toucan crossing.

Residents at the Arc Court estate in Oldchurch Road have been campaigning since 2013 for Havering Council to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road.

Caroline Thomas launched the petition on the grounds that the residents were unable to safely cross the dual carriageway.

In June 2015, the council agreed at a highways advisory committee to install a toucan crossing at Waterloo Road at an estimated cost of £150,000.

Paresh Krishan is one of the residents who have been waiting for the crossing to be installed.

He said: "Despite living almost directly opposite the path leading to Romford Station and The Brewery, I am forced to walk 300 meters in the exact opposite direction to the subway under the roundabout, zig-zag my way down and zig-zag back out to the other side and then walk another 300 meters to the spot I live directly opposite.

"This adds over half a mile of wasted walking time when a simple crossing would reduce that section to seconds.

"Many of the flats on the Old Church estate have no parking so at the very least access to public transport should have fewer rather than more barriers.

"Is it any wonder dozens of people every hour choose to jump over the barriers putting themselves and traffic in general at risk of collision?"

Peter Wheelband from Romford Labour added: "Residents are quite understandably outraged at the delay.

"Romford Labour has been in contact with the leader of the council for a while now asking for an estimated date for installation.

"The Channel Tunnel was completed quicker than Havering Council installing a toucan crossing."

Havering Council told the Recorder that it expects the work on installing the walkway to start in November.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We have scheduled the works with contractors but are waiting for the completion of the land transfer to the council which is needed to put the crossing in place.

"We sympathise with residents' frustration and thank them for their patience."