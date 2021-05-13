'It's appalling' - Frustration over persistent Collier Row water leak
Residents are frustrated at an ongoing water leak in Collier Row which has not been resolved despite multiple complaints.
Dave Ainsworth said he has reported the leak on White Hart Lane to Havering Council and Essex and Suffolk Water several times.
It was first logged on Essex and Suffolk Water's reporting site on May 2.
He added: "It's appalling when considering so many parts of our modern world lack freely available plentiful clean water, we tolerate a loss of thousands of gallons of this precious commodity.
“Ask almost anyone who reports matters to our council and they'll be referred to different departments and personnel who will all say it's somebody else's task.
“People go around and around in circles while nothing gets done.”
Essex and Suffolk Water's website said a technician has visited the site twice and determined it was a “private leak”, but they were unable to replace the stoptap chamber and fittings due to the area being “coned off” on April 30.
The company said it aims to resolve the issue by Friday, May 21.
A Havering Council spokesperson said: “The council has been working with Essex and Suffolk Water to discover the source of the leak, and repair work is scheduled to take place this week, which should fix the problem.”