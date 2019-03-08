Video

Collier Row Carnival 2019: Hundreds take to the streets for colourful parade

Residents taking part in the annual Collier Row Carnival parade on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

The streets of Collier Row turned purple in support of an anti-knife crime charity for this year's carnival parade.

Cheque presention from chairman of Chigwell Group Dean Floyd (centre left), with Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton, MP Andrew Rosindell, Cllr Dilip Patel (far right) and carnival members receiving it on behalf of the Collier Row Community Group. Picture: Melissa Page Cheque presention from chairman of Chigwell Group Dean Floyd (centre left), with Mayor councillor Michael Deon Burton, MP Andrew Rosindell, Cllr Dilip Patel (far right) and carnival members receiving it on behalf of the Collier Row Community Group. Picture: Melissa Page

The eighth Collier Row Carnival took place on Sunday, August 4 with an Under the Sea theme to recognise the importance of looking after the environment and a purple theme in support of the Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) charity.

Councillor Michael Deon Burton, the Mayor of Havering, started the parade at noon outside Chigwell Window Centre in Chase Cross Road.

Lesley Haylett, of the Collier Row Community Group, said: "Everybody who took part made an extremely big effort.

"Danny Reid decorated a taxi in purple for TAKSAL and he won first place in the car category.

"The whole idea behind the event is to raise awareness about Collier Row and that is why the charity was part of our theme.

"We had a few hiccups with the road closure but apart from that it was absolutely amazing."

Stacy Hayes, co-founder of TAKSAL, said the charity was grateful for everyone's involvement and in particular for the support from Elite Taxi Garage Hainault, Advanced Signs and Designs in Petitts Lane North and Car Colour Services in Mawney Road.

The Phoenix Blue Twirlers won first prize in the carnival category with a baby shark decorated float to match the underwater theme.

Danny Reid won the first plaze prize in the car category for his taxi which he painted purple for the Take a Knife Save a Life charity. Picture: Melissa Page Danny Reid won the first plaze prize in the car category for his taxi which he painted purple for the Take a Knife Save a Life charity. Picture: Melissa Page

John Good, a presenter from Phoenix FM, brought together 20 young singers who all performed on the day.

The construction company Brook Ellis Limited in Mawney Road, Romford, hired mascots to join them in the parade.

Sukhi Singh, from Brook Ellis, told the Recorder: "We were extremely proud of placing second [in the carnival category] and being awarded a Collier Row Community Group trophy and medal.

"We enjoy participating in our local community events and try to do as much as we can for charities that help local people.

Residents taking part in the annual Collier Row Carnival parade on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Melissa Page Residents taking part in the annual Collier Row Carnival parade on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Melissa Page

"We raised £216 for the food bank and will be taking this down to the Collier Row branch this Friday."

Following the parade there was a fun day at the Forest Row Community Centre in Lodge Lane, Collier Row.

There were craft and shopping stalls, facepainting, karaoke and an inflatable slide and assault course.