Havering's polish community celebrates Polish Heritage Day with food and entertainment

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 May 2019

The Polish Youth choir, Aura, performed at the celebrations on Sunday, May 5 in Romford. Picture: Monika Szolle

The Polish Youth choir, Aura, performed at the celebrations on Sunday, May 5 in Romford. Picture: Monika Szolle

Archant

Polish residents in the borough came together to recognise Polish culture through music, art and food in Romford.

The Polish Community in Havering celebrated its heritage day on Sunday, May 5 at the Mercury Mall in Romford.

Visitors enjoyed performances from the Polish youth choir, a raffle, facepainting and the younger guests took part in a children's art competition.

Councillors including the deputy mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton attended the event, Spencer Hawken, Natalie Bays and Justyna Smolarczyk from the Mercury Mall.

A spokeswoman from the society said: "The passion and engagement of all the young performers could be felt in every song.

"After the performance, everyone had an opportunity to taste the best and most iconic of polish cuisine and cakes.

"We are honoured and delighted that representatives of the borough of Havering joined us on this occasion."

