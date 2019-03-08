Search

Cleaner Havering: Residents call on young people to litter less during the summer holidays

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 20 August 2019

Litter discarded in Bampton Road, Harold Hill.

Litter discarded in Bampton Road, Harold Hill.

Archant

Despite a drop in the number of reports of littering residents have noted that during the summer holidays certain areas in the borough become rubbish hotspots.

Litter discarded in Bampton Road, Harold Hill.

Havering Council has seen a 22per cent drop in the number of reports of litter compared to this time last year.

In the first quarter of 2019, the number of reports was 382 compared to the 491 reports received by the same time in 2018.

Enforcement action is being stepped up around fly-tipping and littering, the disposal of dog mess and helping to keep Havering's rivers and parks clean.

But despite the council's efforts, residents have noticed that regular littering still occurs in the borough.

Paul Young, 48, from Romford, walks his dog in Cottons Park in Cottons Approach, Romford.

He told the Recorder: "There was one occasion where there was a whole load of litter on the floor.

"It's not that it's not being cleared up as I know that the council is fed up with it too.

"My issue is with the youngsters that are using it and not putting the rubbish in the park bins.

"It is beyond belief that young people using the area cannot see fit to put their litter in a bin, of which there are two, literally feet from where they choose to leave it.

"It's a mindless kind of ignorance."

Paul noted that littering increases during the summer holidays.

He said: "It's all about just having a bit more respect for the park.

Paul Young noticed that littering in Cottons Park, Romford increases during the summer holidays. Picture: Paul YoungPaul Young noticed that littering in Cottons Park, Romford increases during the summer holidays. Picture: Paul Young

"If one person reads this and decides to put their rubbish in the bin, then we're on the way."

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: "We're delighted at seeing a reduction in the number of reports about litter, but that doesn't mean the work stops here.

"We need residents to do their part and work with us, to help us change people's behaviours."

A 35-year-old woman from Harold Wood has also noticed an increase in littering in Bampton Road, Harold Hill.

She said: "It's next to the A12 near an industrial estate. There's no residential housing within a five minute walk so [young people] can get away with making quite a bit of noise.

"I look after my two nephews and they have to walk through it to get the bus stop.

Havering Council launched its Cleaner Havering campaign in April. Picture: Mark SeppleHavering Council launched its Cleaner Havering campaign in April. Picture: Mark Sepple

"I'm always cleaning it myself but it's got to the state that I can't keep up."

The 35-year-old thinks that CCTV cameras should be installed in fly-tipping hotspots like Bampton Road.

"The trampoline park is just up the road," she said.

"Young people buy KFC and McDonald's and walk along the road eating it and then throw the rubbish on the ground.

"I've seen council workers clean up the area but because the road is next to a dual carriageway it isn't their responsibility.

"When an area is kept nice people tend to treat it with respect."

A 35-year-old woman from Harold Wood said she was tired of having to clear up after young people who drop litter in Bampton Road.A 35-year-old woman from Harold Wood said she was tired of having to clear up after young people who drop litter in Bampton Road.

Havering Council launched its Cleaner Havering campaign in April.

Residential street cleaning has been increased from every three weeks to every fortnight with an extra £400,000 invested by the council.

Over the last two months there has been an extensive cleaning programme to clear chewing gum in hot spots in South Street, Romford and Elm Park, and those works are now taking place in Rainham.

Those who litter could face on-the-spot fines of up to £80.

Cllr Dervish added: "We are carrying out strong enforcement action against those who still think it is okay to drop litter, chewing gum, and fly-tip or don't pick up after their dogs.

"We have seen a great response from residents of all ages across our borough who have joined us or have been hosting their own community clean-ups and litter picks and we know residents report issues to us, we ask them to keep doing this.

"It's been great to see and we hope that we continue to have even less complaints as we work towards a cleaner and greener borough."

Visit havering.gov.uk/cleanerhavering for more information.

