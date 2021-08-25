News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Disgusting' fountain left broken for over a month, neighbours claim

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:12 AM August 25, 2021   
Broken fountain

The broken fountain at the Kings Park estate on St Clements Avenue in Harold Wood. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Concerned Harold Wood people have called for a fountain which has been broken for over a month and a half to be fixed.

Alan Dawson, of Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood, walks through the Kings Park estate on St Clements Avenue daily and claims the fountain has been “neglected”.  

He first noticed the problem two weeks ago and has since contacted property management companies Chamonix Estates and First Port, but says he has received no response.  

The 75-year-old also reached out to Essex and Suffolk Water, believing it had turned off the water supply, but a spokesperson for the company said it is not responsible as it’s an “internal stock valve” which has been turned off.  

A spokesperson for First Port - which brought Chamonix Estates last year making it a wider part of the First Port group - told this newspaper it is working with the developer of the estate to reach a "swift resolution" to the problem.

clements avenue sign

The Kings Park estate is located on Clements Avenue. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Alan claims because there are fish in the adjacent fountain, the stopped water piece could be a risk to wildlife.  

He adds: “It is neglect and I hope there is an explanation to what is going on. It’s ridiculous, I don’t see the point in having a lovely feature when it has been left to look awful.” 

A resident of the estate, who wishes to remain unnamed, said the fountain has been broken for over a month and a half. 

She believes it is due to a “broken pump,” and added: “It drives us mad, it’s disgusting, it’s an expensive feature that doesn't work.  

“For ages loads of mould was growing on the bottom.” 

However, a spokesperson for First Port said: “We are aware of this temporary issue with the fountain not functioning properly and are currently working with the developer of Kings Park estate as we are keen to find a swift resolution for the residents.” 

working fountain

The fountain - adjacent to the broken one - is working. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A member from Havering’s Residents' Association's Harold Wood team, Adela Meer, who is a resident of Kings Park, said she is “fully aware” of the fountain, claiming Chamonix Estates and First Port's “vast annual funding” does not reflect the “terrible state” of the park.

Adela confirmed the association is trying to schedule a meeting with the companies to address what she called the “many” problems.  
 

Harold Wood News

