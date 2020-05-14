Residents’ association donates money to Harold Hill Foodbank
PUBLISHED: 15:09 14 May 2020
Darren Wise
A residents’ association has donated hundreds of pounds to a foodbank during the coronavirus crisis.
Councillor Darren Wise presented the money to Harold Hill Foodbank on behalf of the Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents’ Association.
The funding will go towards buying items of food needed by the service, which supports people in crisis. Cllr Wise said: “They so desperately need support for local families. The foodbank provides a valuable service to local residents who are so in need of food and even more so now with the current Covid-19 crisis that the country is going through.”
The foodbank, in Guardian Business Centre, Faringdon Avenue, was founded by churches and community groups working to eradicate hunger in the area.
It is part of a nationwide network of facilities backed by charity The Trussell Trust, which works to combat poverty and hunger across the country.
