Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds

Published: 11:35 AM August 20, 2021

Love Island couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon are ranked as the public's second favourites, according to research. - Credit: ITV

A Romford reality TV star is the public's second favourite to win Love Island, according to new research.

Millie Court is in the running to win the show's £50,000 prize with partner Liam Reardon.

Days before the finale of the hit series, Millie and Liam are polling at second most likely to win the show, according to analysis by SEMrush.com and Compare.bet.

The couple ranked less popular than Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who are leading the way with 60.1 per cent of all tweets about them being positive, researchers found.

The analysis showed Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were the public's favourites, but following their dramatic break-up last night (August 19), the couple have been removed from the research results.

In total, 52.4 pc of tweets found mentioning Millie and Liam were positive, meaning they are polling better than Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank- tweets about the couple were only 47 pc positive.

In last place are Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, with only 38.2 pc of positive tweets, according to the figures.



