Lower Thames Crossing: Request to extend consultation further denied

Published: 12:36 PM August 27, 2021

Highways England have denied a request - made by Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Association councillors - to extend the consultation period for the Lower Thames Crossing. - Credit: Highways England

Highways England has denied a request to further extend the consultation period on the Lower Thames Crossing.

The scheme - a three-lane dual carriageway to connect the M25 near North Ockendon to the M2 near Rochester - has been in the offing since 2017 and would form Britain’s longest road tunnel should it be completed.

Detailed ward summaries on the impact of the tunnel on Upminster and Cranham have been released by Highways England.

With the current consultation period due to end on September 8, councillors from the Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Association (UCRA) have raised concerns about the process being conducted during the school holidays.

They requested an extension to allow people more time to comb through the documents.

In declining UCRA's request, Highways England said: "In developing our consultation programme, we recognised the challenges of holding a consultation over the summer months as you identified.

"This is why, following local authority feedback, we extended the public consultation from six weeks to eight weeks (well above the prescribed 28-day period)."

Its spokesperson stated that the Lower Thames Crossing is now "one of the most consulted road projects in the UK".

This decision has "disappointed" the UCRA: "This is a lengthy process that has already been going on for several years.

"Extending the consultation past the end of the holiday period would not cause a significant delay but would allow anyone who has been away over the summer time to consider the many detailed documents and send in their response."

An initial public consultation - conducted last year - was criticised by Havering Council leader Damian White, who accused Highways England of conducting the process in a manner that fell "well short of our expectations".

That followed Highways England's decision to withdraw its submission for the Development Consent Order (DCO) required to proceed with the project.

The project is now being consulted on once again due to changes made since the initial consultation.

The proposed crossing has received a mixed response, with political controversy around whether Havering residents will receive a toll discount as part of the plans.

This plea - made by Havering Council - has been backed by London Assembly member Keith Prince and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell.

Others, namely the Thames Crossing Action Group, are against its construction no matter the concessions made.

Comment before September 8 by visiting ltcconsultation.highwaysengland.co.uk/consultation/



