New report reveals Havering residents at greater risk of suffering heart attacks or strokes

A new report has revealed that Havering is the 10th least proactive borough in London when it comes to residents taking care of their health. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Havering has been named as the 10th least proactive place in London when it comes to health, with residents at an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new report by online GP service Medicspot has shown that people in Havering could be at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The report compares regional NHS data on the utilisation of Health Checks, a free service offered by the NHS to everyone aged 40-74 to prevent premature death from heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

The figures come after research revealed free NHS checks reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study found that over a six-year period, participants of the Health Check programme had lost weight, lowered blood pressure and fewer were smokers.

Despite this, only 35per cent of the 70,498 eligible people in Havering have claimed their free NHS Health Check - the 10th lowest uptake in London.

Medical director and GP and Medicspot, Dr Johnson D'souza said: "People aged 40-74 who don't get a health check every five years are at an increased risk of undetected cardiovascular disease.

You may also want to watch:

"By checking your blood pressure, lifestyle, family history, height and weight, we can get an idea of your risk of getting certain illnesses including heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

"It is very worrying that only 35pc of people who are eligible for a free NHS Health Check in Havering have taken up the offer.

"This is significantly below the London average of 49pc and the national average of 43pc."

It is possible that many people in Havering are not aware that this service is available to them.

The report shows only 12pc of the 70,498 people who are eligible for a free NHS Health Check were offered one from 2018-2019.

In comparison, Newham is the fifth most proactive in London with 76pc.

People in Havering who are aged 40-74 can get a free NHS Health Check from their GP or pharmacy.

You would normally receive a letter from your GP or local authority inviting you for a health check every five years but you can request one yourself by asking your GP.