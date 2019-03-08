Frances Bardsley School reopens art gallery in new space

Martin Appleby, Felicity Appleby and Jacinta Appleby by the new sign of The Appleby Gallery in Brentwood Road, Romford. Picture: Billie Lynch Archant

A Romford secondary school hosted a grand opening for its art gallery which has moved to a new location.

Jacinta Appleby and the Mayor of Havering reveal the new name of the gallery at Frances Bardsley Academy. Picture: Billie Lynch Jacinta Appleby and the Mayor of Havering reveal the new name of the gallery at Frances Bardsley Academy. Picture: Billie Lynch

The Appleby Gallery opened in its new central space in Frances Bardsley Academy School in Brentwood Road on Tuesday, September 17.

Reverend Father Roderick S.P. Hingley, B.A member of the Governors and vicar at St Albans Romford blessed the gallery during the event.

The founder of the gallery and former head of art at the school, Jacinta Appleby attended the opening of the new space which has been named after her.

Headteacher Julian Dutnall said: "Art and creativity have remained at the heart of the school despite not being part of the English Baccalaureate and the national decline we have seen in standards taking creative subjects

"The old gallery was a space for students, staff, local artists and internationally acclaimed artists to exhibit.

"The new gallery will continue this tradition blending display with practice."

Lisa Walker, curator at the gallery, organised the event.

She said: "We had a very enjoyable evening and were joined by our governors including the chairman of the local governing body, Paul O'Kelly, the executive headteacher, Julian Dutnall, as well as friends and colleagues past and present who came along to mark the occasion with Jacinta."