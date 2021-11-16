News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Remembrance Sunday: Record £1,650 raised at Elm Park parade and service

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:42 PM November 16, 2021
A commemorative parade marched through Elm Park on Remembrance Sunday

A commemorative parade marched through Elm Park on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Andrew Ruff

Elm Park residents turned out on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects.

The annual event honours those who died in service to the country.

Following the two minutes' silence, a parade ran from the town's Royal British Legion (RBL) base in Maylands Avenue to St Nicholas Church.

Members of the Haverettes band provided the marching beat for parade participants

A member of the Haverettes band provided the marching beat for parade participants - Credit: Andrew Ruff

The beat of the drums was supplied by a member of marching band the Haverettes.

At the church, standard bearers from the RBL, cubs, scouts, brownies and guides welcomed attendees.

Dignitaries included Mike Brace, deputy lieutenant of London, and ward councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone.

The parade ended at St Nicholas Church, where a service was held

The parade ended at St Nicholas Church, where a service was held - Credit: Andrew Ruff

After the service, a fundraising auction was held for the poppy appeal, which generated a record £1,650, Cllr Nunn revealed.

Current Elm Park councillors Barry Mugglestone, Stephanie Nunn and former councillor Julie Wilkes attended the commemorations

Current Elm Park councillors Barry Mugglestone, Stephanie Nunn and former councillor Julie Wilkes attended the commemorations - Credit: Paul Samboer

She said:  "I expected we would have a wonderful day after our community missed the parade so much last year, but I had no idea we would achieve so much for the poppy appeal."

Remembrance Sunday
Havering News

