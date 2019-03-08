Havering Remembrance services details
PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2019
Residents across the borough will be gathering at Remembrance services this weekend to honour those who have served their country.
Remembrance events take place on Sunday, November 10, with an Armistice Day service on Monday, November 11.
Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton, said: "No one plays a greater role in keeping us safe than our Armed Forces and these services will give us a chance to remember these servicemen and women past and present.
"We should all be proud to stand as a community mark this significant occasion each November which highlights the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made."
The services on Sunday:
ROMFORD
Parade at 10.30am followed by a service at 10.55am in Coronation Gardens.
UPMINSTER
Parade at 10.40am followed by a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.
HORNCHURCH
Parade at 10.15am, followed by a service in St Andrew's Church
ELM PARK
Two minute silence outside the Royal British Legion in Maylands Avenue, followed by a parade to St Nicholas Church for a service.
HAROLD HILL
Two minute silence at the war memorial, followed by a service at St George's Church Centre.
HAROLD WOOD
Parade at 10.40am from the travel agents on the corner of Station Road, followed by a two minute silence and a short service at the Library.
A short service at 10.50am at Memorial Hall before a parade to St Peter's Church for a service.
RAINHAM
A parade from Rainham Working Men's Club at 10.30am followed by a service at the war memorial.
Armistice Day, Monday, November 11
A service will take place at 10.45am in Market Place, Romford.