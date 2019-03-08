Search

Advanced search

Havering Remembrance services details

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2019

A service will be held in Coronation Gardens. Picture: Havering Council

A service will be held in Coronation Gardens. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Residents across the borough will be gathering at Remembrance services this weekend to honour those who have served their country.

Remembrance events take place on Sunday, November 10, with an Armistice Day service on Monday, November 11.

Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton, said: "No one plays a greater role in keeping us safe than our Armed Forces and these services will give us a chance to remember these servicemen and women past and present.

"We should all be proud to stand as a community mark this significant occasion each November which highlights the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made."

The services on Sunday:

ROMFORD

Parade at 10.30am followed by a service at 10.55am in Coronation Gardens.

UPMINSTER

Parade at 10.40am followed by a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.

HORNCHURCH

Parade at 10.15am, followed by a service in St Andrew's Church

You may also want to watch:

ELM PARK

Two minute silence outside the Royal British Legion in Maylands Avenue, followed by a parade to St Nicholas Church for a service.

HAROLD HILL

Two minute silence at the war memorial, followed by a service at St George's Church Centre.

HAROLD WOOD

Parade at 10.40am from the travel agents on the corner of Station Road, followed by a two minute silence and a short service at the Library.

A short service at 10.50am at Memorial Hall before a parade to St Peter's Church for a service.

RAINHAM

A parade from Rainham Working Men's Club at 10.30am followed by a service at the war memorial.

Armistice Day, Monday, November 11

A service will take place at 10.45am in Market Place, Romford.

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin admitted they would have taken a point beforehand

Danny Nesbitt of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Havering Remembrance services details

A service will be held in Coronation Gardens. Picture: Havering Council

Mayor reports his own council to watchdog over troubled housing estate

Michael Deon Burton with the evidence bundle that has now been sent to the ombudsman. Picture: Vickie Flores

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with back-to-back wins

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Hornchurch progress in Essex Senior Cup with Brentwood Town victory

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists