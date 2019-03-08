Remembrance Day 2019: Exhibition reveals Hornchurch's role in First and Second World Wars

Re-enactors from the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group attended the Remembrance Day event in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, Novemebr 10. Picture: Andrew Ruff Archant

A First World War exhibition in Hornchurch enabled visitors to learn more about the borough's role during the war while paying their respects to fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.

Residents gathered at the RAF Hornchurch Roundel sculpture in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, November 10 for two-minutes' silence. Picture: Andrew Ruff Residents gathered at the RAF Hornchurch Roundel sculpture in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, November 10 for two-minutes' silence. Picture: Andrew Ruff

Residents gathered at the Ingrebourne Valley Visitors Centre in Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday, November 10 for an exhibition which looked at the role of the Royal Corps in Hornchurch during the First World War and Women at War.

A short service was held outside the centre at 11am by the RAF Hornchurch Roundel sculpture and a two-minute silence was observed.

Hornchurch historian Richard Smith said: "We were very pleased with the amount of people who arrived to see the exhibition.

Historian Richard Smith spoke about the displays and signed copies of his books. Picture: Andrew Ruff Historian Richard Smith spoke about the displays and signed copies of his books. Picture: Andrew Ruff

"There were many questions asked regarding the artefacts on display and the history of Hornchurch during the First World War.

"It was also pleasing to see children showing an interest too."

Re-enactors from the 10th Essex Regiment Living History Group Home Guard, Dad's Army enthusiast Andrew Ruff and members of the Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust attended the event.