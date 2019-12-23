Reindeer Run 2019: Havering, Dagenham and Redbridge schools raise funds for King George and Queen's Hospitals

Pupils from Crowlands Primary School in Romford dressed up as reindeers to raise funds for Queen's Hospital's charity. Picture: Crowlands Primary School Archant

More than 15 schools across Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge have taken part in a festive sponsored run to raise funds for King George and Queen's Hospitals' charity.

Long Ridings Primary School in Long Ridings Avenue Brentwood. Picture: BHRUT Long Ridings Primary School in Long Ridings Avenue Brentwood. Picture: BHRUT

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) hosted its third annual Reindeer Run in the run-up to Christmas.

School children were invited to take part in a sponsored run wearing reindeer antlers which they made themselves.

All funds raised will go towards ensuring every patient at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford and King George Hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, will get a present over the festive period.

Crowlands Primary School in London Road was one of the schools to take part, raising £302 with their run on Wednesday, December 11.

Kershia Smith, a teacher at the school, told the Recorder: "All the staff and pupils who took part looked fantastic in their reindeer antlers as they trotted around the local roads singing Christmas songs.

"Parents were also invited to come and cheer us on along the way.

"A great time was had by all."

Pupils at the St Teresa Catholic Primary School in Bowes Road, Dagenham completed their run on Monday, December 16 and raised an impressive £1,784.

Earlier this month children at Long Ridings Primary School in Long Ridings Avenue, Brentwood completed the run and raised £826.

Marina Sherriff, from BHRUT's charity, said: "We were overwhelmed by the amazing support we got from our local schools this year, and have been impressed at the amounts of money they've raised.

"While we're very grateful to all the mums and dads, extended family members and friends who sponsored them, we're especially proud of all the children who worked so hard to raise so much money to make Christmas a little bit better for those in hospital over the festive period."

Amongst the schools taking part were Hornchurch's Suttons Primary School in Hornchurch; John Perry Primary School and William Ford Junior School in Dagenham; The Mawney Foundation School, Dame Tipping Primary School, Parkland Junior School and Crownfield Junior School, Romford; Whybridge Infant and Junior Schools and Scargill Infant School in Rainham; and Gordon Primary School and Cleveland Junior School in Ilford.