Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for 'unneighbourly' bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

A planning application to build "intrusive" bungalows in a small cul-de-sac has been refused to a community's delight.

A proposal was put forward for the construction of three bungalows, including parking, garages and a raised decking area, adjacent to two existing homes in Dunmow Drive, Rainham, in April this year.

But following a number of complaints, the application has now been refused.

Dagenahm and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, who was contacted by residents when the plans were submitted, says it would have been an "intrusive and unneighbourly development".

He said: "It's clear that residents feel strongly about the impact this development would have on their street.

"Of course, it is important to invest in house-building, however it is equally important that existing residents are consulted."

During the consultation period, residents explained that the construction of these new homes would lead to serious congestion issues in the surrounding residential area.

Concerns were raised about air quality, waste, dust and noise disruption during the proposed construction.

The residents also made the point that the properties, along with the proposed parking, garages and landscaping, would appear out of character with existing homes in the cul-de-sac.

Mr Cruddas said: "I am relieved that Havering Council have listened to residents and refused the development.

"In this instance, the benefits did not outweigh the disruption it would cause to the existing community on Dunmow Drive."