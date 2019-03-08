Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 July 2019

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Des Blenkinsopp

A public protest is being staged against the rise in car park fees in the Havering Town Hall car park.

From early June, the car park fee went from being free for the first half an hour to charging fees starting from £1.50.

The changes were implemented as Havering Council proposed to invest £10 million a year to improve roads and pavements as part of a £40 million package over four years across the borough.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Osman Dervish, said: "We have listened to our residents and businesses.

"They have told us that our roads and pavements need improving and these parking charge changes will help us fund the work to fix them."

In most council car parks throughout the borough, the first 30 minutes will remain free with the exception of Romford, Upminster and Hornchurch station area and town centre.

Residents will also see new contactless parking meters rolled out over time starting in Romford, as well as controlled parking to keep spaces available for locals.

You may also want to watch:

However, for many residents, the increase in fees is very concerning.

Resident William England: "No fee was important for older people to pop in to the library and other shops.

"Without it, it's too expensive to regularly visit the town centre."

As well as this, businesses claim they are losing custom on account of the lack of foot fall.

In Upminster, owner of Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road, Jeremy Scott said: "I know all high street retail is suffering at the moment, but this is different.

"If you stand out there, you can just see all those empty spaces - it's so obviously to do with parking."

Mr Scott stressed he was not alone and that a number of traders in the vicinity had experienced a similar decrease in business since the parking fees increased, "a double digit decline" in sales.

The protest, which has been organised by the Hornchurch, Emerson Park and Upminster and Cranham Resident's Associations, will take place in the car park in front of Havering Town Hall on Wednesday, July 10 at 6.45pm.

Most Read

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro

Havering’s Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering youngsters head to Combined Events Final

Havering ACs Uche Okpalauko, Tayllah Barton-Conde & Stephanie okoro

Havering’s Armed Forces Day 2019 in pictures

Armed Forces Day parade and fun day in Romford. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they lack consistency

Chris Cook of Ardleigh Green (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Camera club unveils exhibition featuring more than 1,000 pictures of everyday life in Upminster

Upminster Camera Club has unveiled its Upminster Peolpe 2018 exhibition at Havering Museum. Pictures: Upminster Camera Club

East London boroughs form new safeguarding partnership for children at risk of exploitation

Police assaults in Hackney are on the rise. Picture: PA

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists