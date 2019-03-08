Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp Des Blenkinsopp

A public protest is being staged against the rise in car park fees in the Havering Town Hall car park.

From early June, the car park fee went from being free for the first half an hour to charging fees starting from £1.50.

The changes were implemented as Havering Council proposed to invest £10 million a year to improve roads and pavements as part of a £40 million package over four years across the borough.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Osman Dervish, said: "We have listened to our residents and businesses.

"They have told us that our roads and pavements need improving and these parking charge changes will help us fund the work to fix them."

In most council car parks throughout the borough, the first 30 minutes will remain free with the exception of Romford, Upminster and Hornchurch station area and town centre.

Residents will also see new contactless parking meters rolled out over time starting in Romford, as well as controlled parking to keep spaces available for locals.

However, for many residents, the increase in fees is very concerning.

Resident William England: "No fee was important for older people to pop in to the library and other shops.

"Without it, it's too expensive to regularly visit the town centre."

As well as this, businesses claim they are losing custom on account of the lack of foot fall.

In Upminster, owner of Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road, Jeremy Scott said: "I know all high street retail is suffering at the moment, but this is different.

"If you stand out there, you can just see all those empty spaces - it's so obviously to do with parking."

Mr Scott stressed he was not alone and that a number of traders in the vicinity had experienced a similar decrease in business since the parking fees increased, "a double digit decline" in sales.

The protest, which has been organised by the Hornchurch, Emerson Park and Upminster and Cranham Resident's Associations, will take place in the car park in front of Havering Town Hall on Wednesday, July 10 at 6.45pm.