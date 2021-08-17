Romford recycling scheme aims to support businesses and environment

Published: 1:02 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM August 17, 2021

Romford Business Improvement District (BID) has partnered with a commercial waste and recycling company to bring a recycling scheme to its members.

Together with First Mile, Romford BID will be offering its members greater recycling choices that it says will better the environment while reducing annual costs.

An initial subsidy will be offered to every member joining the scheme and further discounts will also apply to a range of First Mile services that can be tailored to specific business needs.

BID director Julie Frost said the partnership is an “important step” in supporting businesses in reducing annual costs, by supporting the environment we “live and work in".

First Mile chief executive Bruce Batley felt that the partnership will bring “businesses great savings on recycling services”.

He added: “Our new partnership with Romford BID is designed to reduce business recycling costs and improve the local environment in Romford town centre.”

The scheme will launch on September 1 and Romford BID members can contact First Mile to find out more or sign up to the service by emailing customers@thefirstmile.co.uk.