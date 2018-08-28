Search

Happy New Year to all our Recorder readers!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 December 2018

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

PA Wire/PA Images

Whether 2018 has been a good year or a bad one, it’s over now, and we here at the Recorder would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and contributors a very happy New Year.

Hopefully you’ve all enjoyed a very Merry Christmas, and have your mind set on what your New Year’s Resolutions are going to be over the next 12 months - if they’re particularly impressive you could even get in touch, we’re always happy to hear from members of our community.

So as we prepare to ring in 2019 this evening, here’s hoping it brings with it glad tidings for all of you.

Many happy returns, from all of us here at the Recorder News Team.

