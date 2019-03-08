Search

Recorder readers raise hundreds of pounds for Saint Francis Hospice at Upminster quiz night

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 01 April 2019

The Recorder held a charity quiz night at Upminster Cricket Club on Friday, March 29, as part of Saint Francis Hospice's £50 fundraising challenge. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Archant

Recorder readers got their thinking caps on and helped raise hundreds of pounds for Saint Francis Hospice at our quiz night on Friday night, March 29.

As part of the Havering-atte-Bower hospice’s £50 Challenge – which encourages groups and individuals to see how big a return they can get on £50 provided by the charity – the Recorder hosted its own quiz night at Upminster Cricket Club in Upminster Park, raising more than £265.

Questions covered everything from the solar system to Barbie’s real name – why not have a crack at our short interactive version online to see how you might have got on.

The night’s winners were fittingly the team entered on behalf of Upminster Cricket Club, who had also provided the venue for free.

Recorder editor Lindsay Jones said: “It was a fantastic night, and all of us here at the Recorder would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came out and helped us raise money.

“As long time supporters of the hospice, the Recorder was delighted to be able to host something like this and give a little back.

“We’d like to wish everyone else taking the part in the £50 challenge good luck.”

