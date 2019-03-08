Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Join us for the Recorder quiz and help raise money for Saint Francis Hospice!

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 March 2019

Archant staff getting ready for the St Francis Hospice fundraiser.

Archant staff getting ready for the St Francis Hospice fundraiser.

Archant

Do you know what the longest river in North America is? Or how many gold medals Team GB won at London 2012?

If you do, or even if you think you can have a half decent guess at it, then the Recorder’s quiz night in aid of Saint Francis Hospice could be a brilliant Friday night out for you.

As part of the Havering-atte-Bower hospice’s £50 Challenge, the Recorder is hosting its own quiz night at Upminster Cricket Club in Upminster Park on Friday, March 29 from 7.30pm.

The cricket club is kindly allowing use of the venue for no fee, and the clubhouse bar will be open.

Hosted by chief reporter Matt Clemenson, tickets will cost £5 per head, with a maximum team size of eight, and can be reserved by emailing Matthew.Clemenson@Archant.co.uk.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the longest river in North America is the Mississippi, and Team GB won an astounding 29 gold medals in 2012.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Banham-Scott bags korfball bronze at BUCS

Stephen Banham-Scott celebrates winning korfball bronze with Nottingham University at the BUCS National Championships

Campion face blank Saturday

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians take the weekend off

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Taylor lays into Daggers side after dismal defeat away to Havant ends unbeaten run

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists