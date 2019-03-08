Join us for the Recorder quiz and help raise money for Saint Francis Hospice!

Archant staff getting ready for the St Francis Hospice fundraiser. Archant

Do you know what the longest river in North America is? Or how many gold medals Team GB won at London 2012?

If you do, or even if you think you can have a half decent guess at it, then the Recorder’s quiz night in aid of Saint Francis Hospice could be a brilliant Friday night out for you.

As part of the Havering-atte-Bower hospice’s £50 Challenge, the Recorder is hosting its own quiz night at Upminster Cricket Club in Upminster Park on Friday, March 29 from 7.30pm.

The cricket club is kindly allowing use of the venue for no fee, and the clubhouse bar will be open.

Hosted by chief reporter Matt Clemenson, tickets will cost £5 per head, with a maximum team size of eight, and can be reserved by emailing Matthew.Clemenson@Archant.co.uk.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the longest river in North America is the Mississippi, and Team GB won an astounding 29 gold medals in 2012.