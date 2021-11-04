Why Romford MP voted for controversial House of Commons standards amendment

A spokesperson for Andrew Rosindell has explained the MP's reasons for voting in favour of an amendment that proposed to reconsider the standards system for MPs.

The Romford MP was one of 247 Conservatives who backed the amendment by Dame Andrea Leadsom to appoint a select committee to consider whether MPs should be given similar rights of appeal in cases of alleged misconduct as other workplaces.

It also blocked the proposed 30 day suspension of Owen Paterson MP, who was found by the House of Commons standards committee to have "repeatedly" used his position to promote companies he was paid by.

Mr Paterson, who resigned as North Shropshire MP today (November 4), maintains his innocence and previously said he had been "forbidden" from challenging the process.

The vote brought about anger among opposition MPs and House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg today (November 4) said he would now seek “cross-party” changes to the system.

Mr Rosindell's spokesperson said he decided to vote in favour of the amendment after reflecting on Mr Paterson's case and "firmly" believing in the right of appeal.

He added: "Andrew notes the fact that the government has now decided to proceed down a different route.

"He looks forward to new proposals coming forward to ensure that all MPs of whatever party receive a fair, impartial hearing with full rights of appeal in any cases of alleged wrongdoing."

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez also voted in favour of the amendment and has been contacted for comment.

Additional reporting by PA.