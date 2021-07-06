News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dreamboys help reality TV star abseil ArcelorMittal Orbit blindfolded

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:32 PM July 6, 2021   
From left to right: Dreamboy Jamie Mackenzie and Rogan O’Connor who is carrying Rob Lloyd and Sense team member, Daryl. 

From left to right: Dreamboy Jamie Mckenzie and Rogan O’Connor who is carrying Rob Lloyd and Sense team member, Daryl Neville. - Credit: Alex Miller

A 57-year-old Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who lives in Gidea Park, has abseiled the ArcelorMittal Orbit at the Olympic Park in Stratford while blindfolded, with the help of two Dreamboys.  

Reality star Rob Lloyd chose to do the abseil for Sense charity, which helps people living with complex disabilities including those who are deafblind.  

Helping Rob down the UK’s tallest sculpture were two of the Dreamboys - Ex on the Beach star Rogan O’Connor and Jamie Mckenzie - alongside Daryl Neville from the Sense team.  

Rob, an entrepreneur who appeared on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire, is currently being treated for lymphoma and is on a 12-month mission for raise funds for Sense after hearing the story of brother and sister Charlie, three, and Mia Clucas, four.

The siblings are unlikely to walk or talk again after being born with a complex disability and are supported by the Sense family centre in Peterborough. 

Rob has a five-year-old daughter whose mother is Rob's ex-partner Ester Dee.

He said: “I can honestly say that’s the scariest thing I have ever attempted.  

“I can’t thank the Dreamboys enough, without their help this stunt would not have been possible. 

“I had a few wobbly moments up there but was determined to complete the task. 

"I decided to throw myself into these madcap charity challenges - I’ve called them Sense-less challenges - because there are lots of families like the Clucas’s who really need our support.” 

Dreamboy Rogan said: “It was a great privilege to be asked to help Rob and take part in this challenge, even though it was very high up there and terrifying at first. 

"Rob threw down this challenge to us and now The Dreamboys have returned the favour, we've invited him to appear with us on stage later on in the year, but without the tutu! 

"These challenges are for a really good cause. Any donations to Sense would be very welcome." 

The abseil began at 11am on Thursday, July 1 and all money raised will go towards the cost of a new centre to help families with complex disabilities in Denbigh, Wales.  

Dreamboy Rogan O’Connor said that the challenge was "terrifying" at first. 

Dreamboy Rogan O’Connor said the challenge was "terrifying" at first - Credit: Conor Kennedy


