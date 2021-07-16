Will you wear a face mask post Freedom Day?: Readers share their opinions

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021

As Freedom Day is fast approaching, the Recorder asked readers if they will continue to wear face masks on public transport after the requirement is lifted on July 19. More than 98 people responded with their thoughts.

One Twitter reader, Lesley Dunn, said masks should “absolutely” be worn after July 19.

She said: “Being 70 myself and with my husband extremely vulnerable, we will be very worried about going out. It’s a shame because we had just started going out after 14 months of isolating."

Facebook user Abby Gezunt said she will "keep wearing a mask in crowded poor ventilated areas", something she attributes to suffering with fewer colds.

Reader Sue French said: “While NHS nurses, doctors etc continue to have to wear for eight hours or more, I can manage half hour in a supermarket or on a bus. It’s not that hard.”

Kimberley Fraser said she did not agree with the relaxing of face mask rules: “If things open up again, it should be with the safety of face masks."

Tom Parker agreed that continuing to wear a mask could “reduce the number of coughs and colds spread around”, adding that he saw no harm in continuing to wear the coverings.

A reader named Rob said it is “important to have consideration for others who may be more at risk” by wearing a mask.

Debs said she was already not using public transport as a result of “low numbers of people” wearing masks, with other readers responding on Twitter in agreement.

However, reader Harry Veitch commented “no” to face masks continuing to be worn and Melaine Wigmore argued it should be down to "freedom of choice".

She added: "Let those who want to wear one, wear one and those who don't want to wear one, not.

“If people feel safer wearing one then that is their prerogative but anyone who doesn't feel comfortable wearing them should not be forced to.”

Robert Taylor added: “I've never worn one and I don’t intend on starting now, but if people want to wear them, let them.”