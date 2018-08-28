Meet a reporter at a readers’ surgery in Collier Row

Whether you have a front page story, an event you would like to promote or simply want to chat, we want to hear from you.

So why not come to one of our readers’ surgery and share your story.

Our reporter April Roach will be at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane from 10-11.30am on Friday, January 25.

Make sure to pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

The surgeries are also a chance for readers to bring to our attention anything they feel should be highlighted.

April will be sitting with a pile of this week’s Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can’t make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact April by emailing her on April.Roach@archant.co.uk or call on 020 8477 3988.