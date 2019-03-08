Reporter Adriana Elgueta will be at Crumbz Café in Romford

Whether you have an event you would like to promote or simply want to chat, the Recorder wants to hear from you.

So why not come to our readers' surgery in Romford and share your story.

Our reporter Adriana Elgueta will be at Crumbz Café in North Street, Romford from 10-11.30am, on Friday, July 26.

Make sure to pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

The surgeries are also a chance for readers to bring to our attention anything they feel should be highlighted.

Adriana will be sitting with a pile of this week's Recorders so make sure you say hello.

If you can't make the surgery but think you might have a story then please contact Adriana by emailing her on adriana.elgueta@archant.co.uk or call on 020 8477 3826.