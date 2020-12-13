Readers' letters: Christmas parking, need for more GP surgeries and threat to bus route

Published: 10:00 AM December 13, 2020

Havering Council has suspended charges at its car parks over the Christmas period - Credit: Google Streetview

Free parking to help you shop local

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, writes:

As leader of the council, I’m really pleased that my administration has been able to bring forward free parking in council car parks this Christmas.

I hope it will be a welcome boost for our local businesses, high streets and town centres after what has been an extremely challenging year.

The retail and hospitality sector has borne the brunt of the necessary restrictions we have faced, as we have tried to put the brakes on the spread of coronavirus.

This Christmas, to support our local businesses at what is traditionally one of the most important times of the year, we have suspended the parking fees in our car parks at the weekends until January 3.

We want residents to shop local this Christmas but while keeping our communities safe. Everyone should wear a face covering (unless exempt) when in shops and remember to social distance.

It’s great to see our town centre businesses open their doors again but it’s up to all of us to do our bit and keep Havering safe this Christmas.





South of borough needs more doctors’ surgeries

Cllr Graham Williamson, South Hornchurch, Independent Residents Group, writes:

I echo our local MP’s dismay over the shrinking of health services in the South of Havering (GPs cut back with population set to rise, December 4).

In the early part of 2000s, the old Mardyke Estate was demolished and replaced by a new estate we know as Orchard Village.

As part of the new development residents were promised a GP and pharmacy. Needless to say that promise was broken.

Many GPs in the south of the borough have or will be retiring. Indeed, the GP who operated from the Mungo Park Medical Centre (where the Clinical Commissioning Group now wants to relocate residents of Spring Farm surgery) had tried to retire for over three years!

The CCG persuaded him to stay on but, when he could so no longer, the CCG said that, because they could still not find a replacement, they would disperse over 3,000 registered residents across the borough.

At a press conference, organised by myself and Jon Cruddas MP and prior to the launch of the anti-overdevelopment group Preserve, we heard from a GP that had approached the CCG to locate a practice within the medical centre, but was refused!

All these negative events could well be an unfortunate chain of coincidences.

On the other hand some of us fear there maybe a plan to force residents in the south to use just a handful of centres, including the new one planned for Beam Park.

This would likely lead to a more impersonal service, longer waiting times and further travel for residents.

Contrast this to Romford, in particular around Queen’s Hospital. Within 300 metres of the hospital there are plans for three new medical centres!

Whilst some readers may shrug their shoulders, expecting a second class service for the south, we refuse to accept such treatment.

We appreciate that cupboards are presently bare and that new residential developments overall do not bring with them adequate funding for infrastructure eg medical services etc (overall 65 per cent short).

The CCG must focus their resources fairly across the boroughs and within Havering too.

Given the imposition of a massive wave of new residents across Havering, including in the south, is it too much to demand in the interests of old and new?



TfL plan to axe bus route 648

Cllrs Linda Hawthorn, Ron Ower and Chris Wilkins, Upminster and Cranham Residents Association, write:

Please note we have received this message from Transport for London. We felt readers should see this!

“Following a review of bus routes 648 and 646, we are proposing to withdraw route 648 and reduce the number of trips on route 646.

Route 648 operates two trips in the morning and afternoon using single deck buses. Its role is to provide some additional capacity to route 248 which it duplicates between Romford and Upminster but also directly serve The Coopers’ Company and Coborn school on St Mary’s Lane.

Usage of route 648 is low with a significant mismatch in demand between the morning and the afternoon suggesting students already use an alternative to the 648 after school finishes. Other trips made on route 648 can be accommodated on either route 248 or 346.

This is not a good use of our current resource and we can use this elsewhere on the network where there is more need. Therefore, we are proposing to withdraw route 648.

The alternative for those passengers most affected by the withdrawal of the 648 could be to walk to catch the 248 at Upminster. Alternatively, they can catch the 346 (every 15 minutes) or 646 and interchange onto the high frequency 248 (every eight minutes) without any additional capacity needed on these routes.

Route 646 also serves The Coopers’ Company and Coborn school, making three trips in the morning and afternoon between Noak Hill and Cranham via Upminster and Hornchurch.

Usage of this route is also low. We are proposing to remove the last journey in the morning that departs Noak Hill at 07:43 and the last afternoon journey that departs Cranham at 16:00. Again, this allows us to better use our limited resources.

These proposals are subject to the outcome of the consultation. The review considered the position pre-Covid but more recent surveys suggest little has changed.

However, we would still want to understand feedback from those who would be directly affected and others, prior to a final decision being made.

Depending on consultation, the changes could potentially take place between spring and autumn 2021.

To comment on the proposals, please visit: consultations.tfl.gov.uk/buses/route-648/

The consultation is open until Tuesday 22 December 2020.”

We have expressed our concern as we do want to see any loss on these routes.

Any help on reducing the school runs would assist .





No vaccinations at our hospitals

Terence F Matthews LL B (Hons), Clement Way, Romford, writes:

Over the weekend (December 5-6, 2020) the national papers have shown the list of the 50 hospitals that will be giving Covid-19 vaccinations.

Queen’s, King George and Barking hospitals are not listed. Whipps Cross and Brentwood are also not shown.

With the borough having one of the largest infection rates in London, I would have thought that a decision not to include our hospitals, is a grave mistake (no pun intended). It is a disgraceful decision by NHS England and needs reversing.

Older residents who have faithfully followed the regulations and are hoping to obtain the vaccine at our local hospitals, have been kicked in the teeth.

In case our council and MPs were not aware of this matter, I have informed them. Maybe the person responsible for this ridiculous decision can explain their rationale for it?



Don’t knock MP for trying to help

Keith Prince, London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, writes:

A Liberal Democrat letter knocking our hardworking Member of Parliament Andrew Rosindell is a blatant attempt to score political points while doing nothing to help our community.

Andrew Rosindell MP has been working to address growing community concerns about Havering College, the behaviour of the pupils, and indeed how many were from Havering.

Many felt that Havering College no longer played an active role in the community, so some residents and businesses started to call into question whether Ardleigh Green was the right location for this institution.

That’s why our MP raised these questions.

He went to great lengths to talk to the community and local businesses about their concerns, and then rightly met Havering College to discuss people’s worries.

After meeting principal Paul Wakeling and his deputy Ian Budge, the college made several commitments to improve pupil behaviour and become much more involved in the local community.

In parallel to Andrew Rosindell MP’s efforts, the leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, committed to installing CCTV temporarily to cover the local shopping parade, addressing businesses concerns.

I attended all the meetings on these issues as I also worked to address the community’s concerns relating to the college.

The vast majority of those who attended the public meetings agreed they were productive and welcomed the college’s commitments and the council’s CCTV plan.

Thanks to the Member of Parliament and leader of the council’s hard work, people’s concerns have been addressed, and relations between the college and community are starting to improve.

We are lucky to have local Conservative representatives who listen to the community and proactively work to address people’s concerns.

Sadly, instead of doing something for his community, the Lib/Dem chooses to be a critic sniping from the sidelines.





Stamp of disapproval

D Ainsworth, Barnstaple Road, Romford, writes:

Very recently I queued in Farnham Road for a while before even gaining entry to Harold Hill’s main post office.

I accept social distancing causes longer queues - but it’s not the main reason at this location.

After slowly shuffling forward and finally entering the building, the first thing noticed was only two positions open for business.

On another occasion it was slightly better as three were open.

Last year I signed a Post Office Union petition to keep this branch open, but I can see why so many crown post offices are closing as service given is deteriorating.

Harold Hill has seen examples of ill-will in queues when customers only wishing to use self-service facilities in this branch have faced abuse from queuers who suspect them of “pushing-in”.

Better run financial establishments, such as banks/building societies have staff managing queues. At post offices it’s a case of letting them get on with it.

In 2013 there were only an already reduced 373 crown post offices i.e. those run by the Post Office as opposed to sub-offices tucked away at the back of sweet shops etc.

By 2019 this figure had nosedived to 191 and is still heading south.

December’s the peak month for post office business and service should be top notch to cope with demand.

I support Harold Hill post office - indeed I could tax my car online in minutes - yet queue to conduct this transaction at a post office counter in a hope my business will help keep it open.

But service given makes me wonder why I bother?



