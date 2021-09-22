Campaigners ‘overjoyed’ and developer to 'consider its next steps' following Gallows Corner Tesco refusal

Published: 10:14 AM September 22, 2021

A group formed to oppose plans to redevelop the Gallows Corner Tesco site has reached almost 1,200 members. - Credit: Google Maps

A property developer is "considering its next steps" after its controversial proposal to build on a supermarket's car park in Harold Wood was rejected.

Campaigners opposed to the development were “overjoyed” about Havering Council's decision against Weston Homes' application, which would have seen 87 homes on the site of Gallows Corner Tesco.

The proposal was refused on multiple grounds and leader of the authority Cllr Damian White said it “carefully considered the proposals”.

He added: “The council reached a view that they would result in a development would which be out of character with the local area.

“Highway safety concerns were also an issue along with the sub-standard accommodation proposed for Havering residents.”

Following the refusal, a spokesperson for the developer said: “Weston Homes is disappointed that the London borough of Havering has refused planning permission for 87 new homes, including 26 new affordable homes, at the Tesco Extra Gallows Corner site on Bryant Avenue, and we are now considering our next steps.”

Ian Jacobs is one of the founders of opposition group Tesco Car Park Development, which was set up to fight the Gallows Corner proposal.

He said: “In response to the refusal of the planning application, I would like to say we are overjoyed that the planning officers and council have refused this application on legal grounds and shown common sense on a ridiculous proposal.”

He added: “All participants of the group and residents are over the moon and overjoyed, but this isn’t the end as they could appeal the decision.”

Cllr Brian Eagling (North Havering Residents Group, Harold Wood) said it is “great news for us all”: “We were delighted that the proposed development of 87 dwellings was refused by the council’s planning department.

“Through the hard work of the local councillors, which include myself, Martin Goode and Darren Wise, and the campaign team headed by Ian Jacobs and Sharon Heron, we protested and delivered over 1,800 letters to local residents to encourage them to send in their objections to this proposed development and finally we got the result we wanted.”

Weston Homes has the right to appeal the decision within six months from September 16.