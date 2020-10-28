Search

Remembrance Day: Elm Park RBL creates wall made of crosses for this year’s Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 28 October 2020

The Elm Park Royal British Legion has raised over £300 in less than a week through its a wall of remembrance made of crosses. Picture: Cllr Stephanie Nunn

The Elm Park Royal British Legion (RBL) has created a wall of remembrance made of crosses for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

In the run up to Remembrance Day, people are invited to write on the cross and make a donation, after which it will be added to the wall.

The wall — modelled on the poppies that were at the Tower of London — has brought in more than £300 in donations in less than a week.

Chairman councillor Barry Mugglestone said that, despite “the generosity of people”, a lack of footfall will affect fundraising efforts: “This year is going to be a hard year to raise money for the Poppy Appeal; last year’s total of £40,689 is going to be a tough target to achieve.”

Cllr Mugglestone invited those who wish to have a cross placed to contact him, adding that there will also be an RBL stall at the Elm Park Horticultural Guild trading huts this Sunday morning (November 1) between 9.30am — noon.

