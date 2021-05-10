News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New rapid testing sites open in Romford and Upminster

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:27 PM May 10, 2021   
North Romford Community Centre in Collier Row

Two rapid Covid-19 testing centres for asymptomatic people have moved to new sites in Romford and Upminster.

Opened last week, the centres are now located in North Romford Community Centre on Clockhouse Lane and Upminster Methodist Church on Hall Lane. 

They are for people not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.  

There are still five rapid testing locations in total, as these replace former testing sites in Collier Row and Elm Park libraries, which Havering Council said will shortly return to normal library service. 

People can now also collect rapid home testing kits from any of the borough’s libraries, and 30 Havering pharmacies. 

Havering Council leader Damian White urged residents to get tested and report their results online, saying there is “no excuse” for not getting regularly tested. 

He added: “It has been wonderful to see so many shops and businesses return to work, and I’m looking forward to the better days ahead, but we cannot risk falling at the last hurdle.” 

Appointments can be booked online through Havering Council’s testing page: https://www.havering.gov.uk/covid19testing

