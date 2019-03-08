Search

Raphael Park's Family Superhero Fun Run returns

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 April 2019

The Superhero Fun Run is returning to Raphael's Park this May. Picture: Gemma Bull

The Superhero Fun Run is returning to Raphael's Park this May. Picture: Gemma Bull

A family friendly charity Superhero Fun Run and inflatable’s day is returning to the borough on Sunday, May 19.

Residents are invited to take part in the Superhero Fun Run and inflatable’s day in Raphael's Park. Picture: Gemma BullResidents are invited to take part in the Superhero Fun Run and inflatable’s day in Raphael's Park. Picture: Gemma Bull

Raising money for Lennox Children's Cancer Fund for the third year running, the 5k family fundraiser will be at Raphael Park in Romford from 11am.

Everyone is welcome and superhero costumes are encouraged.

Organiser Becky Diamond said: “Everyone at Lennox is very proud that the Superhero Fun Run is now in its third year, and continues to grow to become bigger and better with much more to offer everyone who comes along.”

Register for the run now, it's only £10. Children not entering in the fun run can purchase an inflatable's wristband for just five pounds on the day. Children under five go free.

To register, visit lennoxccf.org.uk/superherofunrun or call 01708 73436.

