Search

Advanced search

Concerns raised after Raphael Park flooded with sewage year after year

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 25 June 2020

Julia Herold of Friends of Raphael Park and Lodge Farm said that she first reported the issue in 2008. Picture: Julia Herold

Julia Herold of Friends of Raphael Park and Lodge Farm said that she first reported the issue in 2008. Picture: Julia Herold

Julia Herold

Raphael Park has been flooded with sewage for at least a fifth year running, say community park group.

Trevor Preedy, chairman of Friends of Raphael Park and Lodge Farm, said he has seen the park flood around four to five times a year after heavy rainfall for the last five.

Former chair of the group, Julia Herold, said she remembered first reporting the issue in 2008.

She said: “We have tried for many years to get this sewer sorted or sealed.

“During these Covid times and the fact the lake’s fountain is not in service makes it absolutely imperative that this issue is addressed immediately.”

Stephen Nicholas, who regularly visits the park, said: “It’s not only raw sewage but toilet paper and sanitary towels as well that flow from the drain, across approximately 15 metres of grass and path and then into the lake.

You may also want to watch:

“It seems ironic that we can’t feed bread to the water fowl but nobody seems bothered about what’s coming from the sewer and flowing directly into the lake. This must have an adverse effect on the water quality and surrounding parkland.”

He added: “When the park has hosted summer activities with live music in the bandstand and summer fetes, I saw people sitting in their deckchairs with children playing on the grass where the drain leaks are.

“How can this park be awarded green flags and awards in London in Bloom last year? I’d like to know the judges’ reaction if they’d seen what I saw!”

A spokesperson for Thames Water explained: “During periods of heavy rainfall, our sewers can be overwhelmed by more wastewater than they have capacity for and the system can get full.

“We’re sorry for the recent flooding at Raphael Park and we recognise this is unpleasant for park visitors.

“We regularly clean the sewers in the area to help prevent this from happening, should excess wastewater enter our network.”

The spokesperson added: “Our engineers visited the park on Monday and Tuesday to thoroughly clean the area and we’ve also been in touch with the council during this process.”

Thames Water have also said that sanitary towels present in the sewage cause blockages and residents are urged not to dispose of them in the toilet.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Killerwhales funding boost from Swimathon Foundation

Killerwhales face the camera

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Such hails Harmer as county cricket’s spin king – hoping he gets international chance

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex on their way to the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Daggers eagerly await updated plans for when new season may start

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020