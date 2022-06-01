Rainham women's group celebrates third anniversary

A Rainham women's group celebrated its third anniversary by giving out certificates to recognise members for their work.

Wonder Women's Group was set up in 2019 to connect people from all walks of life and raise money for charities, such as Hope4Havering.

There was a raffle, tombola and children's games at the anniversary party picnic on May 28, which was held in the garden of former councillor Jeffrey Tucker.

Certificates were given to members for their work, including to supporter Janice Stewart and activist Sidra Bhatti.

L-r: Janice Stewart, group supporter; founder Naz; former councillor Jeffrey Tucker; and Sidra Bhatti, secretary - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Naznin Islam - a co-founder of the network who works at the British Heart Foundation in East Ham - said there are now 55 members and growing.

She said: "We want to involve not just Muslim or Asian women, we want all women to get involved [in Wonder Women] - more people in our community.

"My intention was to bring the community together and work for the community and for humanity."

Get involved by contacting Naz on nazninislam686@gmail.com



