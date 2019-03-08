Rainham woman invites residents for a night of entertainment to raise awareness about cervical cancer

Suzie Hunwicks from Rainham is hosting a Red & Bling charity night to raise funds for Queen's Hospital after she received vital treatment for cervical cancer. Picture: Raymond Hunwicks Archant

A woman from Rainham is hosting a Red & Bling themed charity night in Upminster to mark 10 years since her diagnosis of cervical cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suzie Hunwicks, 58, is organising a charity variety show to raise funds for Queen's Hospital's charity after she received "amazing" treatment from doctors at the Romford hospital.

She told the Recorder: "I particularly wanted to give back because Dr Mary Quigley and her team were amazing.

"There are so many messages about cervical cancer telling us that we must go get our screening, but I went to all of my screenings and after the test I got the okay. I told them I was experiencing bleeding and they told me I was fine.

"I was experiencing severe symptoms - bleeding, weight loss, back ache and I was always really tired.

"My advice is, always listen to your body. If you have any doubts don't just rely on the results."

Around five years after her diagnosis, Suzie got the all clear. However the radiotherapy damaged her bones and bowels, resulting in long term health issues.

The mother-of-three said: "When I was diagnosed, I didn't know if I was going to make it or not.

You may also want to watch:

"I just want to tell people who might be in similar situations to be positive and keep going.

"I always thought I would never get a tattoo, but after my treatment I got a tattoo on my foot that says 'carpe diem' which means you have to seize the day."

Suzie has organised an array of exciting acts to perform at her Red & Bling night in Upminster.

Sean C, a former member of the band Kreuz will be singing, along with performances from David Kyle Payne, The Sleeping trees and DJ Hughie.

The Mathieson Duo, JAM a streetdance group, and the Latin Dance group Sabroso will also be performing.

"I've got some great acts and I think it's going to be an amazing night," said Suzie.

"But more importantly, people who come will be contributing to a good cause."

Suzie is still looking for any food van owners who would be available to cater to guests on the night.

Red & Bling takes place at The New Windmill Hall in St Mary's Lane, Upminster on June 14.

To support Suzie, visit her justgiving page.