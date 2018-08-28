Search

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by suppression to the neck

PUBLISHED: 13:26 07 January 2019

Police are treating the death of a woman who was found in her Rainham home as murder.

Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, were found dead in their house in Lower Mardyke Avenue on Friday, January 4 at 7.50am.

A post mortem examination on Sunday, January 6, revealed that Simbiso died from compression of the neck and Garikayi from suspension.

Garikayi’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The couple’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide and major crime command continue to investigate the couple’s deaths, however else is sought in connection with their deaths.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “I would like to thank those members of the public with whom we have spoken as part of our inquiry thus far.

“We are ensuring that next of kin are being fully supported at this most difficult of times.

“If you heard or saw anything at the address that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday, January 3, and 8am the following day, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

