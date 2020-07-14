Search

Rainham woman gets award for hospice voluntary work

PUBLISHED: 12:08 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 14 July 2020

Molly Dickinson. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Molly Dickinson. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

A Rainham woman has received recognition for her voluntary work at a hospice.

Molly Dickinson was given a Community Award from the Jack Petchey Foundation after giving up her time for Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower.

She helps with providing meals - from taking orders from patients to serving, collecting and cleaning.

“The calmness and tranquillity of the hospice put me at ease straight away,” Molly said.

“As soon as I went through the gates, I knew this was the place for me.

“Among the kindness and compassion, everything about the hospice’s care is dignified and respectful. I was taken aback by how the nurses’ care also extends to patients’ loved ones.”

The Community Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of young people and their positive impact in their communities.

Molly has donated her £50 prize to the hospice.

