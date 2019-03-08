Search

Rainham woman with cerebral palsy raises money for college with mini triathlon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 August 2019

Abbie Smart, 21, from Rainham, raised money for National Star, a national charity which supports young people with complex disabilities to realise their aspirations, by completing a mini triathlon. Picture: National Star

Abbie Smart, 21, from Rainham, raised money for National Star, a national charity which supports young people with complex disabilities to realise their aspirations, by completing a mini triathlon. Picture: National Star

National Star

To say thank you to her college for its support, a 21-year-old woman with cerebral palsy raised money for it through a mini triathlon.

Abbie Smart, from Rainham, has just completed three years at National Star College in Gloucestershire, a national charity which supports young people with complex disabilities to realise their aspirations.

She completed a 500m walk using her walking frame, one mile cycling using a specialised trike and swam 250m.

Abbie raised around £1,600 for the college.

She said: "It was an amazing feeling to complete the challenge and I achieved so much for National Star.

"I hope with the funds I've raised I can support National Star to help other students in the future.

"The hardest part of my fundraising challenge is making people aware of it and get the fundraising up.

"On the day it was good and I found that I was able to achieve all that I wanted to. I really enjoyed it."

