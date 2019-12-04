Search

Rest in peace, Harry: Havering's beloved town crier dies aged 93

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2019

Town crier Harry Matthews at a Remembrance event in Havering Atte Bower in 2018. Picture: Havering Council

Town crier Harry Matthews at a Remembrance event in Havering Atte Bower in 2018. Picture: Havering Council

Havering's "friendly", "reliable" and "funny" town crier Harry Matthews has died.

Town crier Harry Matthews in Collier RowTown crier Harry Matthews in Collier Row

Havering Councillor Brian Eagling told the Recorder that Mr Matthews - who many Recorder readers will recognise from being featured in this newspaper as the borough's beloved town crier - died on Sunday, December 1 at the age of 93 after he collapsed and suffered a heart attack in Tesco Roneo Corner.

The London Ambulance Service confirmedparamedics were called to the supermarket in Hornchurch Road at 2.54pm and took Harry, who had "fallen unwell" to hospital, where he sadly died.

Harry, from Main Road, Romford, held the position of Romford toastmaster and attended Remembrance Day Services and the Rainham Village Fayres as town crier.

Cllr Eagling said: "Harry will be missed by many residents in the borough.

Town Cryer Harry Matthews with his favourite local paperTown Cryer Harry Matthews with his favourite local paper

"Harry was a professional toastmaster for many years and he was a mentor for me when I decided to take the profession up.

"He also supported me when I became the mayor in the millennium."

Cllr Eagling added that Harry performed in a jazz band and was part of the Entertainers group.

In 2014 cllr Jeffrey Tucker proposed that Harry be awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough for his charity work.

This was seconded by the current Mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton and it was unanimously agreed by councillors.

Cllr Tucker described Harry as a "good character" who was passionate about his charity work.

He said: "Harry was a credit to Rainham.

"He was very friendly, reliable and loyal to the community.

"If we needed a town crier or if somebody needed help, you could rely on Harry to be there.

"The world didn't bother him. He was very easy to speak to."

Harry worked for the Royal Mail for a number of years which led to him developing a passion for stamp collecting.

"He used to go into Tesco (Roneo Corner) to collect and buy stamps from residents," said cllr Eagling.

"Harry was a founding member of the Hornchurch Torchlight Carnival Association and he did that for many years until it was eventually stopped due to health and safety reasons.

"Harry travelled around many places with his float and collected money which all went to charity."

The Recorder understands that Harry's only surviving family was his neice, who is aware of his death.

