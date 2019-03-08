Darts champion launches league for disabled players in Rainham

British Disabled Darts Association player Alan Lamb. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

A Romford disabled darts player is starting a new disabled darts league in Rainham.

A disabled darts champion is starting a new league in Rainham for fellow disabled players.

Alan Lamb, who took part in the first disabled darts world cup this year, is throwing his support behind the newly-formed Essex Disabled Darts Association (EDDA).

The league hopes to attract disabled people of any ability living in the area to play at the Silver Hall Social Club in New Road, Rainham.

Alan said of the league: “Just because you’re known as disabled or there’s a disability that can’t be seen, you can still do something and be part of something where everyone comes together. We want to show that,”

The first tournament is to be held on the May 1 and registration costs £10 for the year with all of the money going towards the league and prize pools.

Alan, who lives in Rainham, was part of the British team that went to the World Disabled Darts Association’s first competition in Oostende, Belgium and won two out of the three events, including the team event.

He began playing darts in a wheelchair less than a year before he made it onto Britain’s world cup team.

He said: “It was a life-changing experience, absolutely amazing to be given the opportunity to represent our country in something that’s never been created before.”

Alan said he decided to start playing darts again almost on a whim just before his 40th birthday. He did some research and discovered he was eligible to join the British Disabled Darts Association (BDDA), which he described as a “massive family”.

He said: “When I first started throwing darts from a wheelchair, to be honest, I was lucky if I hit the dartboard. Obviously, I practised hard, I kept it up. I practised every day.

“I’ve progressed from not hitting the board to the last tournament I just played where, in my fifth game, I hit 180 with my first three darts.”

The association is also looking for a local metal fabricator to make a couple of metal frames for dartboards.

People who receive any rate of Personal Independence Payment or any rate of Disability Living Allowance are eligible to participate.

Contact essex.disabled.darts.league@outlook.com for more information.