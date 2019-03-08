Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Darts champion launches league for disabled players in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 March 2019

British Disabled Darts Association player Alan Lamb. Photo: Ken Mears

British Disabled Darts Association player Alan Lamb. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

A Romford disabled darts player is starting a new disabled darts league in Rainham.

A disabled darts champion is starting a new league in Rainham for fellow disabled players.

Alan Lamb, who took part in the first disabled darts world cup this year, is throwing his support behind the newly-formed Essex Disabled Darts Association (EDDA).

The league hopes to attract disabled people of any ability living in the area to play at the Silver Hall Social Club in New Road, Rainham.

Alan said of the league: “Just because you’re known as disabled or there’s a disability that can’t be seen, you can still do something and be part of something where everyone comes together. We want to show that,”

The first tournament is to be held on the May 1 and registration costs £10 for the year with all of the money going towards the league and prize pools.

Alan, who lives in Rainham, was part of the British team that went to the World Disabled Darts Association’s first competition in Oostende, Belgium and won two out of the three events, including the team event.

He began playing darts in a wheelchair less than a year before he made it onto Britain’s world cup team.

He said: “It was a life-changing experience, absolutely amazing to be given the opportunity to represent our country in something that’s never been created before.”

Alan said he decided to start playing darts again almost on a whim just before his 40th birthday. He did some research and discovered he was eligible to join the British Disabled Darts Association (BDDA), which he described as a “massive family”.

He said: “When I first started throwing darts from a wheelchair, to be honest, I was lucky if I hit the dartboard. Obviously, I practised hard, I kept it up. I practised every day.

“I’ve progressed from not hitting the board to the last tournament I just played where, in my fifth game, I hit 180 with my first three darts.”

The association is also looking for a local metal fabricator to make a couple of metal frames for dartboards.

People who receive any rate of Personal Independence Payment or any rate of Disability Living Allowance are eligible to participate.

Contact essex.disabled.darts.league@outlook.com for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Connor storms to Brentwood half victory for Havering

Retiring Havering pair derek and Ann Drew with new club president Claire Brennan

Raiders forward Pitchley buzzing for Bees play-off test

JJ Pitchley (centre) celebrates with Raiders team-mates after a goal against Peterborough last weekend (pic John Scott)

Daggers attacker Reynolds joins Chelmsford on loan as forward looks for game-time

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists