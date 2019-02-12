Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pupils at the Brittons Academy in Rainham celebrate film success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2019

L-R: Students Molly Oatham, Lily Janes, Kelsie Brown, Maisie Sharrier. Photo: The Brittons Academy

L-R: Students Molly Oatham, Lily Janes, Kelsie Brown, Maisie Sharrier. Photo: The Brittons Academy

Students at a Rainham secondary school celebrated a third successful year in The Band of England’s digital media competition - Bank, Camera, Action.

The national competition, which is aimed at children aged 11-18, encouraged students to submit films based on this year’s topic of ‘What will money be like in the future?’

Students at The Brittons Academy in Ford Lane worked tirelessly writing a script, filming the feature and editing their ideas in post-production to create their film, The Future of Money.

The young film makers were commended on their work and won the award for Most Technically Impressive.

Sarahjane Larkin, the English teacher who ran the project, said: “It’s amazing what our students have achieved this year.

“Not only did they enjoy the experience but their commitment and creativity was second to none. I’m immensely proud.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Tributes to ‘old school, honest and hardworking’ bus driver who died after Elm Park hit and run

Alan Powell with family at his 80th birthday party. Alan's family are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run in Elm Park.

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Adeloye hopes to keep place in starting XI for Daggers at Harrogate

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dale Bennett of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Pupils at the Brittons Academy in Rainham celebrate film success

L-R: Students Molly Oatham, Lily Janes, Kelsie Brown, Maisie Sharrier. Photo: The Brittons Academy

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Rainham councillors and residents want decision on Dovers Farm to be made by planning inspectorate

Protestors on the Dovers Farm Estate village green

Romford edge past Bethnal Green

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists