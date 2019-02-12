Pupils at the Brittons Academy in Rainham celebrate film success

L-R: Students Molly Oatham, Lily Janes, Kelsie Brown, Maisie Sharrier. Photo: The Brittons Academy

Students at a Rainham secondary school celebrated a third successful year in The Band of England’s digital media competition - Bank, Camera, Action.

The national competition, which is aimed at children aged 11-18, encouraged students to submit films based on this year’s topic of ‘What will money be like in the future?’

Students at The Brittons Academy in Ford Lane worked tirelessly writing a script, filming the feature and editing their ideas in post-production to create their film, The Future of Money.

The young film makers were commended on their work and won the award for Most Technically Impressive.

Sarahjane Larkin, the English teacher who ran the project, said: “It’s amazing what our students have achieved this year.

“Not only did they enjoy the experience but their commitment and creativity was second to none. I’m immensely proud.”