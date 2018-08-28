Rainham seven-year-old raises £580 for The Little Princess Trust

A seven-year-old from Rainham is donating her hair to a charity that supports youngsters with cancer after she discovered that her best friend’s mum had been diagnosed with a terminal cancer.

Gracie Mae-McNally from Lambs Lane North has more than doubled her target of £150 to raise £580 in under a week for The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs for children that have lost their hair due to cancer.

The young pupil from The RJ Mitchell School in Tangmere Crescent decided to donate 10in of her hair after she saw her best friend’s mum had recently lost of all her hair from undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gracie’s mum, Ashlie Middleton, told the Recorder: “She’s a very caring child. Her older brother has autism and ADHD so she has had to grow up quickly.

“I love her hair and will be sad to see it go, but I haven’t stood in her way.

“She originally said she wanted to raise a million pounds but I managed to persuade her that £150 would be a better target.”

Gracie will be having her hair cut on Saturday, February 2. To support her donation page.