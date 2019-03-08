Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rainham sculptor to showcase recycled art at Thames Chase Forest Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:27 23 April 2019

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

Archant

A Rainham sculptor who uses recycled metal and reclaimed driftwood to produce his art is set to be the featured artist of the month at an Upminster nature centre.

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

Otis Griffith, 49, from Edmunds Road has been creating art pieces made from recycled metal and reclaimed driftwood for 20 years.

He has sculpted many animals as well as many other objects including cars and candle sticks.

The artist will be showing a few pieces of his new collection 'Wings' at the Thames Chase Forest Centre, Broadfields in Pike Lane, Upminster.

Otis told the Recorder: “I get most of my material from scarp yards, but I have friends who work in car repair, so I get a lot of old parts from there too.

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

“When I see the materials I can picture what I can and can't use for my art.”

The Wings collection consists of wildlife including, a barnowl, two dragonflies, a damselfly, a humming bird, a kingfisher and a macaw.

“I became inspired when my sister saw a candlestick holder she liked, so I replicated it for her, I guess it just started from there really,” said the sculptor.

After creating the candlestick, Otis, whose only knowledge of art was at GCSE level at school, transformed his dad's garage into a work station to make the sculptures.

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

He recently created a few bespoke handcrafted feathers, which he intends to sell as gifts, titled, 'Feather for a friend' with a percentage of the sales going to a charity of the purchaser's choice.

He is completely self taught and even taught himself how to weld.

“My favourite piece that I've made is a full-sized horse containing 6 metres of steel bar, which I can actually get on myself, but I also really like an owl I recently made which is in my 'Wings' collection.” said Otis.

He added: “I will also be displaying some of my new canvas work I made using epoxy resin.”

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.

The exhibition for the artist of the month is open to the public from Saturday. April 27 until Sunday, June 30.

For more on Otis's art visit his website isotis-art.co.uk.

Related articles

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of obstruction after they were stopped and searched by police officers in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin angry with late goal and referee’s decisions in draw at Grays

Frustration for Danny Nesbitt of Romford after a late penalty is awarded to Grays Athletic

Boxing: Wells wants longer to show off talents

Liam Wells battered Sam Omidi inside a round last time out (pic MTK Global)

Taylor criticises fringe Daggers players after defeat at Braintree

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Queen’s Hospital’s emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient.

Rainham sculptor to showcase recycled art at Thames Chase Forest Centre

Rainham artist Otis Griffith with some of his work make out of recycled materials.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists