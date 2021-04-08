Rainham school 'taking effective action' to improve after inadequate rating

Published: 11:22 AM April 8, 2021

The school was given an 'inadequate' label after its last full Ofsted inspection in July 2019. - Credit: Empower Learning Academy Trust

A Rainham school has been praised as making "good" progress to counter its "inadequate" Ofsted rating.

In 2019, following a full inspection, Ofsted inspectors gave The Brittons Academy an "inadequate" label, down a level from its "requires improvement" in 2017.

The school says due to the coronavirus lockdowns and with no GCSE examinations, it has been hard for progress made since then to be acknowledged, but during a virtual monitoring visit in January, Ofsted inspectors said leaders and those responsible for governance are taking "effective action to provide education in the current circumstances”.

Headteacher Will Thompson said: “We are delighted to receive this feedback as it is paramount that every child feels happy and safe in their school as then they can focus on their education.

"Alongside this, the parents, carers and pupils that Ofsted spoke to have found the academy to be ‘efficient and well organised'.

"We’re also glad Ofsted recognised the partnership we have with our families and noted our focus on pupils’ mental health and wellbeing through our regular communication with home.”

The report noted that staff are “addressing gaps in pupils’ learning by thinking more deeply about the links between different concepts”, and "have carefully thought-out plans for Year 11” as well as changes in staffing having had a “positive impact on improving the delivery of the curriculum”.

The Empower Learning Academy Trust, which also manages Bower Park Academy in Collier Row, says it recognises there is still work to be done, but that it is pleased to receive this acknowledgement of the journey so far.

Brittons said in a survey of parents and carers of students at the academy, 98 per cent of respondents said their child is happy at the school, 97pc said their child feels safe there and 98pc said either their child has never been bullied or that bullying is dealt with quickly and effectively.

Simon London, chief executive of Empower said, “Since the July 2019 Ofsted judgment, the trust has provided significant additional resource to support the improvement of teaching and learning at the academy and it is reassuring to receive external verification that this is clearly having a positive impact.“



